Insight Folios Inc Sells 1,317 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.