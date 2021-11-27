Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $157,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $529.88. The stock had a trading volume of 205,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,274. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.43 and its 200-day moving average is $485.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.