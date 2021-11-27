Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,570 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Inspired Entertainment worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 995,553 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.