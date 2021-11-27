Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 539,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

