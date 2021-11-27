Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 916.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 59,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 30.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 210,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

