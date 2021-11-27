Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

