International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

