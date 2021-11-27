International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in November

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ISCO remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557. International Stem Cell has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

