Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $17.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $666.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,854. Intuit has a twelve month low of $348.13 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.21 and its 200 day moving average is $533.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

