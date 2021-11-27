Invesco Ltd. Buys 15,927 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 101,428.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 175.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after buying an additional 147,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 261.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $122.99 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.