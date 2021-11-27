Invesco Ltd. Has $11.49 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

