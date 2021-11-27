Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Griffon worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 402,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

