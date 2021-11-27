Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

