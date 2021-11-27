Invesco Ltd. Purchases 14,037 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $51.85 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

