IQE plc (LON:IQE) Insider Carol Chesney Buys 20,000 Shares

IQE plc (LON:IQE) insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 34.60 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.64 million and a P/E ratio of -346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. IQE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

