Irving F. Lyons III Sells 2,412 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ESS opened at $340.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.53.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

