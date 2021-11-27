iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 666,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

