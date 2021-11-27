iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.