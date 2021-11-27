iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,753,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 526.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 63,840 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 72,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,669.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

