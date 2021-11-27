iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 313,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 445,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.