iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 222,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

