Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.09.

J opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

