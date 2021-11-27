JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

