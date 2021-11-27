JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $993.29

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 993.29 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.89). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,135.50 ($14.84), with a volume of 536,671 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89).

The company has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,096.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 993.29.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

