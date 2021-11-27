Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16. Guess? has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 7.10%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.