JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 375,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,436. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

