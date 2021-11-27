JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JLEN opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £619.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.85. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

In related news, insider Hans Joern Rieks acquired 95,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £98,800 ($129,082.83).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

