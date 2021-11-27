Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

