Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.65.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $55.00 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

