JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up about 2.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $543,407.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584.

AMJ opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

