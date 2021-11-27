JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $169.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

