JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Amundi acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

