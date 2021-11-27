JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bodycote (LON:BOY) Target Price to GBX 770

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 889.38 ($11.62).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 865.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 871.75. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

