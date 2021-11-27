JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

