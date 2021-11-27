Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.