KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $34.68 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $31.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001917 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006025 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00048296 BTC.

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

