Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $115.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.