KeyCorp Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $115.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

