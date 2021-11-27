Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $6.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

KEYS stock opened at $191.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $118.04 and a one year high of $200.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

