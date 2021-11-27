Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NYSE KEYS opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.04 and a 1-year high of $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,025 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,091.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

