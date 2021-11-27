Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $189.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.04 and a 1-year high of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

