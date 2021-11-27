KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

