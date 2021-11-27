KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

ADM opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

