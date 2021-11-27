Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$18.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

