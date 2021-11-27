Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

KIM opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

