Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

