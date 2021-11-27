Knights Group (LON:KGH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Get Knights Group alerts:

LON KGH opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £335.49 million and a PE ratio of 98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 416.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 414.57. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.17).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.