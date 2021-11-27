Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $30.39 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.