Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.