Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

